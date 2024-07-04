Advertisement
Delhi University Releases Academic Calendar For 2024-25

The classes for the odd semester will begin on August 1, 2024.

New Delhi:

University of Delhi has released the academic calendar for the 2024-25 academic year for the PG, LLB, BA LLB (Hons) BBA LLB (Hons) and Btech programmes.

As per the new schedule, the classes for the odd semester will begin on August 1, 2024. The mid semester break will begin from October 27, 2024 to November 3, 2024. The classes after the mid semester break will begin from November 4, 2024. 

The dispersal of classes, preparation leave and practical examination will begin on November 28, 2024. The theory examinations for the odd semester will begin from December 10,  2024. The winter break is scheduled from December 29, 2024 to January 1 2025. 

The academic session for the even semester will begin on January 2, 2025, and the theory exams will be held from May 13, 2025. The mid semester break will begin from March 9, 2025 to March 16, 2025.

The classes for the mid semester break will begin on March 17, 2025. The dispersal  of classes, preparation leave and practical  examination will begin on April 30, 2025. The summer vacation will begin from June 1 to July 20, 2025.

The summer vacation of the academic session 2024-25 for postgraduate programme has been extended from July 22, 2024 to July 31, 2025. 

Delhi University, DU New Academic Year, Academic Year 2024-25
