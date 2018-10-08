DU Professor Bidyut Chakraborty Appointed Visva-Bharati Vice Chancellor

Delhi University Professor Bidyut Chakraborty Appointed Visva-Bharati Vice Chancellor

The HRD Ministry has appointed Delhi University (DU) Professor Bidyut Chakraborty as the Vice Chancellor of Visva-Bharati, official sources said Monday, in a move that could mark an end to troubles on the central university campus in West Bengal's Santiniketan since 2016. Professor Chakraborty was embroiled in a sexual harassment row in 2007, which is believed to have impacted his prospects of being considered for the top post at Delhi University. However, he was exonerated of the charges later.

The university, set up by Rabindranath Tagore, has been running without a permanent head since 2016 when then Vice Chancellor Sushanta Duttagupta was sacked on ground of irregularities by then HRD Minister Smriti Irani.

"The President has given his approval for Bidyut Chakraborty's appointment. An official order will be issued soon," a source said.

President Ram Nath Kovind had earlier scrapped a panel of names proposed for the post by the Prakash Javadekar-led HRD Ministry.

A fresh selection panel was then set up and new names were short-listed. Professor Chakraborty teaches at Delhi University's Political Science department and has a Ph.D from London School of Economics.

When contacted, Professor Chakraborty said he has no information about his selection for the top post of Visva-Bharati yet.