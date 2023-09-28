Delhi University Opens Registrations For Admissions To Law Programmes

The Faculty of Law at Delhi University (DU) has started the registration process for admissions to BA LLB and BBA LLB. Interested candidates can register themselves at the official website - law.uod.ac.in. Before registering, candidates must check the eligibility criteria carefully for both of the programmes.

The admission to these courses will be done on the basis of all India ranks secured in the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023 only.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates must have passed Class 12 or equivalent from a recognised board. For Open, Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Other Backward Classes Non-Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL) categories, candidates should have secured minimum 45 per cent and for SC, ST and PwBD category, candidates should have secured minimum of 40 per cent. Candidates should have cleared CLAT 2023 to join the programme.

Submission of fees

The online application process will be considered complete only after the realisation of the Registration fee. The fees for Open, Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Other Backward Classes Non-Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL) categories is Rs 1500 and for SC, ST and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) categories, it is Rs 1000.

Candidates are advised to keep the log-in credentials, ie, login Id and password, strictly confidential to avoid misuse. The login credentials, once generated, cannot be changed/ edited under any circumstances. The candidate must adhere to the stipulated timelines of all allocation and admission rounds.

Steps to register for BA LLB/ BBA LLB

Step 1: Visit the official website - law.uod.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on new registration option

Step 3: Enter your details such as name, date of birth, email address and more

Step 4: Once registered, login using your registered email ID and password

Step 5: Enter your details and upload necessary documents

Step 6: Save, submit and pay the fees

Step 7: Download the application for future reference