Delhi University Offers 29 Certificate Courses Without Entrance Exam

Delhi University Certificate Courses: Classes will be held through online, offline, and hybrid modes.

The Campus of Open Learning (COL) at the University of Delhi is accepting applications for certificate courses that aim to enhance individual skills and knowledge across various industries and sectors. The duration of these courses ranges from three to 10 months, and there is no entrance test for admission. Interested candidates can register at col.du.ac.in.

Applicants must have completed Class 12, and those awaiting results from a qualifying exam are also eligible. The admission process is open year-round. Additionally, students currently pursuing degrees at Delhi University or other institutions can apply. This opportunity is extended to students from the School of Open Learning (SOL), Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB), regular colleges, or departments of DU.

DU COL Admission 2023: The following courses are offered

Medical Transcription

Airfare and Ticketing

Airport Management

Travel and Tourism

Computerised Reservation System (CRS)

Skill Program on Financial Markets

Office Automation and E-Accounting

Soft skills and Personality Development

Stenography, Secretarial Practices and IT Skills

Data Science and Machine Learning using Python

Ethical Hacking and Cyber Security

Fashion Design, Merchandising and Entrepreneurship

Photography for Fashion and Ecommerce

Fashion Modeling and Beauty Pageant Grooming

Fashion Design and CAD

Event Management, Marketing and Public Relations

Interior Design and Architecture Planning

Filmmaking, Direction and Screenplay

Mass Communication and Digital Media Productions

Fine Arts and Digital Arts

Photography (Still and Video)

Acting for Films, TV and Theatre

Radio Jockeying, Anchoring, TV Journalism

Animation, Motion Graphics and Video Editing

Digital Marketing and Social Media Advertising

3D Animation and Video Editing

Graphic Designing, DTP and Video Editing

Interior Designing and CAD

Fine Arts and Illustration

Classes for the mentioned courses will take place in both online and offline formats. Additionally, some courses will adopt a hybrid learning approach.