Delhi University Offers 29 Certificate Courses Without Entrance Exam

New Delhi:
Delhi University Certificate Courses: Classes will be held through online, offline, and hybrid modes.
The Campus of Open Learning (COL) at the University of Delhi is accepting applications for certificate courses that aim to enhance individual skills and knowledge across various industries and sectors. The duration of these courses ranges from three to 10 months, and there is no entrance test for admission. Interested candidates can register at col.du.ac.in.
Applicants must have completed Class 12, and those awaiting results from a qualifying exam are also eligible. The admission process is open year-round. Additionally, students currently pursuing degrees at Delhi University or other institutions can apply. This opportunity is extended to students from the School of Open Learning (SOL), Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB), regular colleges, or departments of DU.
DU COL Admission 2023: The following courses are offered
- Medical Transcription
- Airfare and Ticketing
- Airport Management
- Travel and Tourism
- Computerised Reservation System (CRS)
- Skill Program on Financial Markets
- Office Automation and E-Accounting
- Soft skills and Personality Development
- Stenography, Secretarial Practices and IT Skills
- Data Science and Machine Learning using Python
- Ethical Hacking and Cyber Security
- Fashion Design, Merchandising and Entrepreneurship
- Photography for Fashion and Ecommerce
- Fashion Modeling and Beauty Pageant Grooming
- Fashion Design and CAD
- Event Management, Marketing and Public Relations
- Interior Design and Architecture Planning
- Filmmaking, Direction and Screenplay
- Mass Communication and Digital Media Productions
- Fine Arts and Digital Arts
- Photography (Still and Video)
- Acting for Films, TV and Theatre
- Radio Jockeying, Anchoring, TV Journalism
- Animation, Motion Graphics and Video Editing
- Digital Marketing and Social Media Advertising
- 3D Animation and Video Editing
- Graphic Designing, DTP and Video Editing
- Interior Designing and CAD
- Fine Arts and Illustration
Classes for the mentioned courses will take place in both online and offline formats. Additionally, some courses will adopt a hybrid learning approach.