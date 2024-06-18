Delhi University Invites Applications For Faculty Positions, Check Eligibility

DU Faculty Recruitment 2024: Delhi UniversityThe University of Delhi has invited applications for faculty positions in various departments. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 42 posts of professor and associate professor in the departments of African Studies, Computer Science, Hindi, Sanskrit, and Social Science. The deadline for application submission is June 22. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications by visiting the official website, www.du.ac.in.

Eligibility:

A strong academic background, with a PhD in the relevant/allied disciplines.

A master's degree with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent grade on a point scale, where applicable).

At least eight years of teaching and/or research experience in a role equivalent to Assistant Professor at a university, college, or accredited research institution/industry, with a minimum of seven publications in peer-reviewed or UGC-listed journals.

A total research score of 75.

Qualifications for the position of professor:

A distinguished scholar with a PhD in the relevant/allied discipline and high-quality published work

Actively engaged in research with evidence of at least 10 research publications in peer-reviewed

UGC-listed journals and a total research score of 120 as per the criteria.

At least ten years of teaching experience as an assistant professor, associate professor, or professor in a university/college, and/or equivalent research experience at a university or national institution, with evidence of successfully guiding doctoral candidates.

Direct Recruitment To Associate Professor Posts:

The recruitment for Associate Professors in the universities will be based on merit through a nationwide advertisement and selection by duly constituted committees.

A minimum of 55% marks (or an equivalent grade on a point scale, where applicable) at the master's level is required for the direct recruitment of teachers and equivalent cadres at any level.

Assessment will be based on evidence provided by the candidate, such as copies of publications, project sanction letters, completion certificates from the university, acknowledgements of patent filings, approval letters, students' PhD award letters, etc.

Check detailed notification here