Delhi University Introduces System For Faculty Members To Update Personal/Professional Details Regularly

DU Introduces System For Faculty Members To Update Details Regularly

The Delhi University has introduced a new system for its faculty members to manage their personal and professional information and update it on a periodic basis, an official said. However, some professors have written to DU's vice-chancellor objecting to the administration asking teachers to provide Aadhaar details and other personal information in the application for the system called 'University Information Management System'.

According to a DU official, the system is being implemented to bring uniformity in the format of faculty members' bio-data uploaded on the website.

"Department heads and faculty members have been given an OTP to login to the system and upload their details. This will be a flexible system as they will be able to update their profile on a regular basis and will not have wait to update the database annually," the official said.

For instance, if a professor has finished some research paper or completed an additional course, they would be able to update the details as soon as they do it and not wait for the year to end to update it.

These details will be uploaded on the website, he said, adding Thursday was the last day to upload details.

He said it is not binding on the faculty members to upload their Aadhaar details and they can skip that option.

Some members of the DU's Executive Council have written a letter to vice-chancellor demanding withdrawal of the letter sent to departments asking them to upload details.

"When the teachers have been submitting their performance appraisal along with the list of publications annually, then what is the rationale behind asking on every three months basis? Will the university ask for such information on a monthly or daily basis?

"The teachers have already submitted PAN card and other personal documents to the branches concerned and should not be directed to submit them again and again," read a letter from EC member Rajesh Jha.

Many other professors are opposed to the idea of submitting Aadhaar card details, which they feel is a violation of the Supreme Court verdict and an invasion of their privacy.

The Supreme Court had last month declared the Centre's flagship Aadhaar scheme as constitutionally valid but struck down some of its provisions including its linking with bank accounts, mobile phones and school admissions.

The time table of the teachers has already been furnished for the university's website, the letter said.

"The EC provides for periodicity for the submission for student attendance, then what is the need for asking the number of classes taken in a specified period? It clearly shows the intent of suspicion of the administration towards the teachers," the letter said.

