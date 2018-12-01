Delhi University Gets 'A+' NAAC Rating

The Delhi University got a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 3.28.

With a a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 3.28, the Delhi University has been ranked "A+" in the NAAC review held in the last week of October, according to varsity officials. The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), established in 1994, works towards the periodic assessment and accreditation of institutions of higher education and also to stimulate the academic environment for promotion of quality of teaching-learning and research in higher education institutions.

According to officials, the grading provided by the council is crucial for funds and grants allotted to a varsity by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Last year, the Jawaharlal Nehru University was ranked "A++" in the NAAC review.

The CGPA for A++ accreditation is between 3.51 to 4.

"The University of Delhi has received the outcome of the Assessment and Accreditation (A&A) of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC)," said a statement from DU.

The accreditation is as per the revised A&A Framework launched by NAAC in July 2017 which represented an explicit paradigm shift in accreditation process, making it ICT enabled, objective, transparent, scalable and robust, the statement said.

"The primary focus of the shift is from qualitative peer judgement to data based quantitative indicator evaluation with increased objectivity and transparency, which includes combination of online evaluation (about 70%) and peer judgement (about 30%)," the statement added.

The A+ Grade accredited to DU will be valid for a period of 5 years from November 30, 2018.

Before the NAAC team's visit, the varsity's mock teams had conducted visits to various departments and checked whether they are adequately prepared for the review. The administration had also mailed a questionnaire of 103 questions to various department heads in this regard.

'Does the DU department celebrate national festivals or observe birth and death anniversaries of great Indian personalities', 'is there a policy in place to check plagiarism', were part of the questionnaire sent by the Delhi University to its departments ahead of the NAAC visit.

Recently, the DU Vice Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi has said the varsity is the only central university that has been selected as one of the eight public IoEs, although a formal announcement is eagerly awaited.

"This is the result of a rigorous process of selection led by an Empowered Expert Committee (EEC) pursuant to the UGC (Declaration of Government Educational Institutions as Institutions of Eminence) Guidelines, 2017.

"The selection was done on the basis of assessment of both the past performance and future plan of action of each one of the 113 applicant institutions. The University of Delhi is the only central university that has been selected as one of the eight public IoEs, although a formal announcement is eagerly awaited," he said.

