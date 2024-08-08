Delhi University Extends Deadline For Preference Filling For CSAS Phase 2

University of Delhi has extended the deadline for filling the preferences for programme and college combinations for phase 2 of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS-UG). Candidates now have time till August 9, 11:59 pm to fill the preferences. The previous deadline for filling of programme and colleges had been scheduled till August 7, 2024.

Candidates who have completed phase 1 of the admission process must login to their dashboard to complete the phase 2 admissions.

The official notification by the Delhi University noted that preferences saved by the candidates will determine their allocation and admission for the upcoming academic year. The candidates are advised to choose maximum number of preferences in which they are willing to take admission, if offered.

The preferences saved by the candidate till August 9, 11:59 pm will get auto submitted/locked and will be used for allocation of seats to candidates. There university will not allow any further chance for making any addition/deletion/editing of programs and the colleges after the deadline for phase-2.

The simulated ranks will be declared on August 11, 2024. The window to change the preference will begin from August 11-12, 2024.

The first CSAS allocation list will be announced on August 16, 2024.

The first round of CSAS allocation and admission will begin from August 16-21, 2024. Candidates have time to accept the allocated seats from August 16-18, 2024. The deadline to make payment of fees by candidates is August 21, 2024.

The second round of CSAS allocation and admission will begin from August 22 and continue till August 30, 2024.

The second CSAS allocation will be announced on August 25, 2024.

The last date of online payment of fees by the candidate has been scheduled for August 30, 2024.