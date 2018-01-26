Delhi University Contemplating Aptitude Test For Students From Boards Other Than CBSE The road to Delhi University may be a little difficult for students from state boards this year. The University is pondering over the idea to conduct an aptitude test for students who are not from CBSE board for admission to undergraduate degree.

Share EMAIL PRINT Delhi University Contemplating Aptitude Test For State Board Students New Delhi: The road to Delhi University may be a little difficult for students from state boards this year. The University is pondering over the idea to conduct an aptitude test for students who are not from CBSE board for admission to undergraduate degree. The University admission committee believes that conducting an aptitude test for other board students will address the disparity in marks which is caused by marks moderation policy followed by many state boards.



As reported by Times of India, a sub-committee has been discussing the idea for some day now and will send its recommendations to the University after it finalizes its plans in the next meeting.



Last year there had been an outcry from students considering that CBSE had decided to do away with the marks moderation policy. CBSE had also requested MHRD to direct state boards to not follow marks moderation policy while releasing results for class 12 board exam. Not all states complied. Had CBSE done away with marks moderation, there would have been a disparity in marks and CBSE students would have been at the receiving end during cut-off based admission.



Delhi University, till now, has conducted entrance examinations for some selected few colleges. Conducting entrance examination for over 3 lakh students would be tough task for the University. According to TOI reports, the committee believes that DU lacks infrastructure and manpower to conduct such a test.



In 2017



