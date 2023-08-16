Delhi University Completely Ragging Free: Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh

Colleges on Wednesday held orientation sessions for the new students.

Delhi University is completely ragging free, Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh said on Wednesday as he welcomed the new batch of undergraduate students to the institution.

The university's 2023-24 session began on Wednesday with the academic calendar returning on track after a three-year Covid-induced disruption.

Mr Singh on Wednesday extended best wishes to the new students of undergraduate programmes and called upon them to go to the campuses of their respective colleges without any worry, the university said.

It is a very pleasant experience for the students to come to their chosen colleges, he said.

The vice-chancellor informed that 64,288 students confirmed their admission at the conclusion of the second round of the Common Seat Allocation System till August 15.

Seats were offered to 1,05,426 (1.05 lakh) students in the first and second rounds, he said.

Assuring the freshers that the university is completely ragging free, Mr Singh called upon the senior students to respect their juniors and treat them like younger siblings to avoid any untoward incident.

Mr Singh said the admission percentage of women students in all university-affiliated colleges has been more than half, calling it a "pleasant aspect".

The percentage of women who took admission in Delhi University colleges is 53 per cent while that of men is 47 per cent, he said.

Colleges on Wednesday held orientation sessions for the new students.

At the orientation programme of Miranda House, the new students received comprehensive insight into the curriculum, research prospects, extracurricular engagements and the array of support services available.

This comprehensive orientation programme is set to span a week, during which the students will be introduced to yoga, self-defense techniques and a cleanliness drive.

Miranda House Principal Prof (Dr) Bijayalaxmi Nanda said, "We firmly believe that establishing a strong foundation and a sense of belonging are pivotal for embarking on a fruitful academic journey." She emphasised the essence of embodying the values of dignity, equity and compassion, calling those fundamental to being a part of the Miranda House community.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)