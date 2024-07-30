Delhi University College Invites Applications For Assistant Professor Positions

Ram Lal Anand College of Delhi University is currently accepting applications for assistant professor positions in various disciplines. The application deadline is August 7. Interested candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can apply through the official website

Selected candidates will receive a salary of Rs 57,700 at Pay Matrix level-10, in addition to standard allowances. Candidates with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) may seek assistance at the college's help desk for application support.

Vacancy Details

The available positions are as follows:

Computer Science: 1

Geology: 1

Hindi: 5

Qualifications For Assistant Professor

Eligibility Requirements:

A Master's degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade) in a relevant subject from an Indian University or an accredited foreign university.

Additionally, candidates must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by UGC or CSIR. Alternatively, a PhD from a foreign university ranked among the top 500 globally by QS, THE, or ARWU is acceptable.

Key Details:

Recruitment is based on merit through nationwide advertisement and selection by designated committees.

NET is the minimum eligibility requirement for appointment. Candidates with a PhD degree as per UGC regulations are exempt from NET.

PhD holders who completed their degrees before July 11, 2009, are exempt from NET under certain conditions.

NET is not required for disciplines where it has not been conducted.

A 5% relaxation in marks is allowed for SC/ST/OBC (non-creamy layer)/PwBD candidates.

PhD degree holders who completed their Master's before September 19, 1991, may receive a 5% relaxation in marks.

The duration of acquiring MPhil/PhD degrees is not counted as teaching/research experience.

The number of candidates shortlisted for interviews will be based on screening guidelines.

Application Instructions

Apply online using the prescribed format with accurate information.

Responsibility for the authenticity of the submitted information lies with the applicant.

Details on qualifications, experience, and screening guidelines are available on the college website.

Ensure you meet the qualifications and experience requirements by the application deadline.

Positions offer UGC pay scales plus allowances.

Merely meeting the minimum qualifications does not guarantee an interview.

Application fee

Application fees are Rs 500 for UR/CBC/EWS candidates. SC, ST, PwBD, and Women candidates are exempt from fees. Fees are non-refundable. No fee is required for applicants who previously applied for the same position if no interview was conducted, provided they can provide proof.

For further details, applicants should refer to the official website and advertisement.