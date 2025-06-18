Delhi University Begins Admission Process; Class 10 Marks Now A Tie-Breaker

Delhi University (DU) has commenced the admission process for the 2025-26 academic year, with the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal now live for undergraduate registrations.

A key change in this year's process is the introduction of Class 10 board exam scores as an additional tie-breaker when students have the same CUET and Class 12 marks. Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh said the admission portal has been upgraded with an auto-accept option to prevent students from missing seat allotments.

DU is offering 79 undergraduate programmes across 69 colleges, with 71,624 seats available. The academic session will begin on August 1.

The second phase of UG admissions will begin after the CUET results are declared. Students can now apply using either one language and three subjects or two languages and two subjects - whichever combination gives a higher score will be considered. The earlier rule of requiring at least 30% marks in language subjects for BSc (Hons) has been dropped.

DU has also launched admissions for skill-based programmes through its Centre for Innovative Skill-Based Courses.

At the postgraduate level, 11,314 seat allocations have been made so far, and nearly 2,000 students accepted their seats within the first two hours of announcements. This year, DU is offering 82 postgraduate programmes, including new additions like MA in Tourism Management and MA in Hindi Journalism. Plans are also underway to launch an MA in Journalism under the English department.

The university has introduced a one-seat quota in each postgraduate programme for single-girl child applicants.

Additionallly, admission portals are now open for five-year integrated law, BTech, and School of Open Learning (SOL) programmes. Most PG admissions in SOL will be based on CUET scores, though MBA, BLISc, MLISc, and PGDADLM programmes will continue to follow a merit-based route.