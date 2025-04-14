Delhi Schools To Shut For 51 Days This Summer, DoE Releases List Of Holidays

The Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi, has issued the academic calendar for the 2025-26 session, outlining the complete list of school holidays. As per the circular, the summer break for all Delhi government and government-aided schools will begin on May 11 and continue till June 30, spanning 51 days. The academic calendar will be applicable to government and government-aided schools in the capital.

The extended summer vacation provides students with much-needed relief from the intense heat. During this period, students can pursue hobbies, travel to cooler destinations, enhance academic skills, and spend quality time with family.

Summer Vacation 2025: Key Highlights

Applicable to: All government and government-aided schools in Delhi

Duration: May 11 to June 30, 2025

Working Days for Teachers: June 28 to June 30, 2025



Other Scheduled Breaks

Autumn Break: September 29 (Monday) to October 1, 2025 (Wednesday)

Winter Vacation: January 1, 2026 (Thursday) to January 15, 2026 (Thursday)

General Guidelines For Schools

Monthly in-house meetings must be conducted for Assistant Teachers (Nursery & Primary).

OPAC (Online Public Access Catalogue) meetings should be held and implemented in relevant schools.

Subject-wise timetables are to be enforced across all classes.

Monthly student assessments should be conducted in the final week and recorded in the CPT module by the month-end.

Art integration in regular teaching is mandatory, with data entered by teachers and verified by the Head of School (HoS) monthly.

Classroom games should be introduced regularly in Pre-Primary and Primary sections.

A report of monthly activities, with quality photographs, must be submitted to the Nursery Primary Branch at pryblog2019@gmail.com.

For the detailed holiday calendar and exam schedule, students and teachers are advised to visit the official website or contact their respective schools.