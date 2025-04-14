Advertisement

Delhi Schools To Shut For 51 Days This Summer, DoE Releases List Of Holidays

Read Time: 2 mins

Read Time: 2 mins
The academic calendar will apply to all government and government-aided schools in the capital.
Education Result

The Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi, has issued the academic calendar for the 2025-26 session, outlining the complete list of school holidays. As per the circular, the summer break for all Delhi government and government-aided schools will begin on May 11 and continue till June 30, spanning 51 days. The academic calendar will be applicable to government and government-aided schools in the capital.

The extended summer vacation provides students with much-needed relief from the intense heat. During this period, students can pursue hobbies, travel to cooler destinations, enhance academic skills, and spend quality time with family.

Summer Vacation 2025: Key Highlights

Applicable to: All government and government-aided schools in Delhi

Duration: May 11 to June 30, 2025

Working Days for Teachers: June 28 to June 30, 2025

Other Scheduled Breaks

  • Autumn Break: September 29 (Monday) to October 1, 2025 (Wednesday)
  • Winter Vacation: January 1, 2026 (Thursday) to January 15, 2026 (Thursday)

General Guidelines For Schools

  • Monthly in-house meetings must be conducted for Assistant Teachers (Nursery & Primary).
  • OPAC (Online Public Access Catalogue) meetings should be held and implemented in relevant schools.
  • Subject-wise timetables are to be enforced across all classes.
  • Monthly student assessments should be conducted in the final week and recorded in the CPT module by the month-end.
  • Art integration in regular teaching is mandatory, with data entered by teachers and verified by the Head of School (HoS) monthly.
  • Classroom games should be introduced regularly in Pre-Primary and Primary sections.
  • A report of monthly activities, with quality photographs, must be submitted to the Nursery Primary Branch at pryblog2019@gmail.com.

For the detailed holiday calendar and exam schedule, students and teachers are advised to visit the official website or contact their respective schools.

Delhi School Vacation, Delhi School Education, Delhi News
