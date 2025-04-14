Delhi Schools To Shut For 51 Days This Summer, DoE Releases List Of Holidays

The Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi, has issued the academic calendar for the 2025-26 session, outlining the complete list of school holidays. As per the circular, the summer break for all Delhi government and government-aided schools will begin on May 11 and continue till June 30, spanning 51 days. The academic calendar will be applicable to government and government-aided schools in the capital.
The extended summer vacation provides students with much-needed relief from the intense heat. During this period, students can pursue hobbies, travel to cooler destinations, enhance academic skills, and spend quality time with family.
Summer Vacation 2025: Key Highlights
Applicable to: All government and government-aided schools in Delhi
Duration: May 11 to June 30, 2025
Working Days for Teachers: June 28 to June 30, 2025
Other Scheduled Breaks
- Autumn Break: September 29 (Monday) to October 1, 2025 (Wednesday)
- Winter Vacation: January 1, 2026 (Thursday) to January 15, 2026 (Thursday)
General Guidelines For Schools
- Monthly in-house meetings must be conducted for Assistant Teachers (Nursery & Primary).
- OPAC (Online Public Access Catalogue) meetings should be held and implemented in relevant schools.
- Subject-wise timetables are to be enforced across all classes.
- Monthly student assessments should be conducted in the final week and recorded in the CPT module by the month-end.
- Art integration in regular teaching is mandatory, with data entered by teachers and verified by the Head of School (HoS) monthly.
- Classroom games should be introduced regularly in Pre-Primary and Primary sections.
- A report of monthly activities, with quality photographs, must be submitted to the Nursery Primary Branch at pryblog2019@gmail.com.
For the detailed holiday calendar and exam schedule, students and teachers are advised to visit the official website or contact their respective schools.