Delhi Schools To Remain Closed On September 11 Ahead Of BRICS Summit

Delhi School Holiday: Schools in Delhi will remain closed on September 11 on account of the BRICS Summit, according to an official circular. According to official information, the BRICS Summit is scheduled to take place in New Delhi on September 12 and 13.

The holiday will apply to all schools under the Directorate of Education, including government-aided and unaided recognised private schools, the circular noted. All offices under the Directorate of Education will also observe the holiday, as per the official announcement.

An order received from the General Administration Department, Government of NCT, Delhi, stated: All offices and schools under the Directorate of Education (including government aided and unaided recognised private school) shall observe holiday on September 11.

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India's BRICS Chairship 2026 is focusing on innovation, knowledge sharing, mentorship, digital infrastructure, and artificial intelligence to strengthen capabilities and foster collaboration among member countries, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Sunday.

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As per reports, preparations for the BRICS Summit are in full swing in the national capital, with the high-profile event driving a sharp rise in hotel tariffs across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).