Delhi Police Constable Recruitment Deadline Extended. How To Apply

The deadline for Delhi police constable recruitment, conducted through the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), has been extended by 10 days, said SSC in a statement on Tuesday. The notification for the Delhi police constable recruitment was issued on September 22, and the applications were invited from September 9, 2025, to October 21. In its statement, the SSC said, "It has been decided to extend the last date till 31.10.2025 [up to 23:00 hours] for filling up the online application form of Constable (Executive) Male and Female in the Delhi Police Examination, 2025."

"The applicants will be able to fill out the form till 11 pm on October 31. All other terms and conditions mentioned in the notice dated 22.09.2025 (September 22 notification) will remain the same," the statement further said.

The window for online application form correction and online payment of correction charges will be accessed from October 29 till October 31, 11 pm, said SSC, adding that the tentative computer-based examination (CBE) is expected to be scheduled between December 2025 to January 2026.

There are a total of 7,565 vacancies, including 3,174 for unreserved, 756 for the economically weaker section, 1,608 for other backward classes, 1,368 for scheduled classes, and 641 for scheduled tribes. Apart from reservation quotas, 285 are reserved for ex-servicemen (others), 376 for ex-servicemen (commandos), and 2496 for females. The age limit is 18 to 25 years as of July 1, 2025, and the CBE will be taken in English and Hindi languages only, followed by the Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT).

The category for Delhi police constable falls in Group C, and the pay scale will be Rs 21,700-Rs 69,100 at level 3, said SSC, adding that the qualification must be 10+2 from recognised board. Educational qualification can be relaxed up to 11th passed for: Sons/daughters of serving, retired, or Delhi Police Personnel/multi-tasking staff of Delhi Police, and bandsmen, buglers, mounted constables, drivers, dispatch riders, etc. of Delhi Police only.