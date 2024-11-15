Advertisement

Delhi Metro Hiring For Manager And Assistant Manager Positions, Check Details

Delhi Metro Recruitment 2024: Applicants must possess a BE/BTech (Civil) or an equivalent degree from a recognised university, with a minimum of 60% marks or an equivalent CGPA.

Delhi Metro Recruitment 2024: Applicants should be between 55 and 62 years of age as of November 1.

Delhi Metro Recruitment 2024: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is currently accepting applications for the vacant positions of Manager and Assistant Manager (Land) in Delhi Metro. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications by visiting the official DMRC website. The application deadline is December 13, 2024. Candidates are advised to carefully review all essential details and guidelines before submitting their applications.

Delhi Metro Recruitment 2024: Steps To Apply

  • Visit the official DMRC website at delhimetrorail.com.
  • Download and print the application form.
  • Complete the form accurately and attach all required documents.

Send the completed application to the following address:

General Manager/Project (Human Resources)
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited
Metro Bhawan, Fire Brigade Lane
Barakhamba Road, New Delhi

Vacancy Details:

  • Manager (Land) - 3 vacancies
  • Assistant Manager (Land) - 3 vacancies

Eligibility Requirements:

Applicants must possess a BE/BTech (Civil) or an equivalent degree from a recognized university, with a minimum of 60% marks or an equivalent CGPA.

Age Limit:

Applicants should be between 55 and 62 years of age as of November 1, 2024.

Monthly Salary:

  • Manager (Land) - Rs 87,800
  • Assistant Manager (Land) - Rs 68,300

Selection Process:

The selection process consists of an interview (either online or offline), followed by a medical fitness test. Interviews are scheduled to take place in the third week of December 2024.

