Delhi, Japan's Fukuoka City To Collaborate In Education Sector

Fukuoka's vice-governor Akie Omagari (L), Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal signed MoUs on Monday.

In a significant move to enhance collaboration and knowledge exchange, Japan's Fukuoka Prefectural Board of Education, the Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE), along with the Fukuoka Institute of Technology, have signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs).

A new online exchange programme has been instituted between schools in Japan's Fukuoka City and Delhi. Launched recently, the programme enables students in Delhi schools to study the Japanese language. Fukuoka and the Delhi Education Board are actively engaged in ongoing communication to facilitate the success of this collaborative initiative.

Emphasising the Delhi government's commitment to global collaboration, Chief Minister Kejriwal highlighted that these partnerships would empower youth, foster innovation, and facilitate transformative knowledge exchange.

The Delhi Chief Minister said that hundreds of students are currently enrolled in Japanese language courses, participating in online interactions with their counterparts in Fukuoka City.

"Delhi stands earnestly committed to global collaboration. Delighted to witness the signing of MoUs between the Fukuoka Prefectural Board of Education & DBSE, and the Fukuoka Institute of Technology & DBSE. These partnerships will empower our youth, foster innovation, and pave the way for transformative knowledge exchange," Mr Kejriwal said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.



Delhi stands earnestly committed towards global collaboration. Delighted to witness the signing of MoUs between the Fukuoka Prefectural Board of Education & DBSE, and the Fukuoka Institute of Technology & DBSE. These partnerships will empower our youth, foster innovation, and… https://t.co/zJt4V7YLwo — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 20, 2023

A delegation of 35 members from Fukuoka visited the Delhi Secretariat on Monday to meet Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The delegation, which included vice chairperson of Fukuoka Prefectural Assembly Makoto Sasaki, arrived in the national capital to commemorate the 15th anniversary of the Twinning Agreement between the Delhi Government and the Fukuoka Prefectural Government (FPG).

The Twinning Agreement, initially signed on March 5, 2007, continues to be in force and has been extended for an additional three years until March 31, 2026. The areas of cooperation between the Fukuoka Prefectural Government and the Government of Delhi include environment, culture, tourism, heritage, education, and youth exchange.