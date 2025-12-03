Delhi High Court Upholds Validity of CM SHRI Schools Admission Test 2025

The Delhi High Court has upheld the validity of CM SHRI Schools Admission Test 2025. Noting that the test does not violate the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, the court dismissed a petition filed against the test.

A petition was filed by Master Janmesh Sagar who was declared 'failed' following the announcement of the result for CM SHRI entrance test. The candidate argued that subjecting students to an admission test amounted to an unlawful screening procedure prohibited under Section 13 of the RTE Act and infringed upon the fundamental right to education under Article 21-A of the Constitution. The petitioner, represented by his father, had challenged the Delhi Government's circular dated July 23, 2025, which laid down guidelines for admissions to Classes 6 to 8 in CM SHRI Schools for the 2025-2026 academic session.

Before approaching the High Court, the petitioner had filed a writ petition under Article 32 of the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court disposed of the petition on November 17, 2025, granting liberty to approach the High Court.

The Directorate of Education (DoE), Government of NCT of Delhi, conducts CM SHRI Schools Admission Test 2025 for admission to Classes 6,7 and 8.

He argued that CM SHRI Schools, like RPVVs, fall under the category of "specified category schools" and therefore the prohibition on screening under Section 13 of the RTE Act does not apply to Class 6 admissions.

(With inputs from ANI)

