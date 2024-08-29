Delhi Government Training School Teachers For Skilling Gifted Students

The Delhi government is offering a tailored curriculum for bright students overlooked at schools. The government has started a five-day training programme for its school teachers to identify gifted students and develop a curriculum to verify their potential. The decision aims at exploring the untapped potential of students of class 6 and class 9 who are more skillful than others but are overlooked as the teachers pay more attention to weak students.

As part of Project Abhishikt, the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) is training 104 teachers at a government school in Kalkaji. The first day of the training programme was themed "Introduction and Understanding Giftedness". The project has been designed to identify gifted learners, shortlist educators for delivering a specialised curriculum, develop a tailored curriculum to meet the unique needs of gifted students and finally ensure effective delivery of the course.

News agency PTI quoted SCERT joint director Nahar Singh as saying, "The primary goal of the project is to close the gap between the current abilities of these students and their immense potential. This will be achieved by providing specialised support and a well-developed curriculum to ensure their success."

The move has been introduced keeping in view that usually teachers focus on students who are weak in studies, and this sometimes leads to the abilities of gifted students' being overlooked.

The project has been launched by the Directorate of Education and the SCERT to deliver classes to gifted students from 15 government schools.