Delhi Government To Begin Admission Process For RPVV Schools On April 2

New Delhi: The application process for admission to classes 6 to 9 in Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalayas (RPVV) of Directorate of Education (Delhi) will begin on April 2, 2018. The admission process will be conducted for 21 RPVVs. The admission will be granted on the basis of performance of an applicant in an entrance examination. The enrollment in one section of class will not exceed 35 students, however in case there are only 20 students in one section, then no other section will be started.



All such students who have studied continuously for at least two years in Delhi Government/ Government Aided/ MCD/NDMC/ Delhi Cantonment Board Schools situated in Delhi in academic year 2016-17 and 2017-18 preceding the class to which admission is sought with at least 60% marks in the class last passed preceding the admission.



The registration process will begin on April 2, 2018 and will end on April 9, 2018. The registration will be done online by the HOS of respective Government/ Government Aided schools of DOE NDMC and Delhi Cantt. Board. Fter registration process, they will hand over the hard copy of the registration form along with the requisite certificates to the parent of the student who will submit the registration form with requisite documents to HOS of concerned RPVV in which the student has been registered for Entrance Test for admission.



The entrance test will be conducted on April 13, 2018 and the result will be declared on April 19, 2018. The admission process will begin the next day, that is April 20, 2018.



The tentative vacant seats in class 6 is 2170, in class 7 is 189, in class 8 is 184, and class 9 is 350.



