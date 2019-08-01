Delhi Government Plans Happiness Curriculum Certificate Course

People across the country have shown interest in replicating the curriculum in their states.

Education | | Updated: August 01, 2019 20:02 IST
Delhi is working on a certificate course for those interested to start the Happiness Curriculum


New Delhi: 

The Delhi government is working on a certificate course for those interested to start the Happiness Curriculum in different parts of the country and the world. Speaking at the Happiness Education Conference, Education Minister Manish Sisodia said here on Wednesday the government hoped to make India number one on the world Happiness Index.

"We are working on a certificate course for those who want to start the Happiness Curriculum. We feel the need for this because India's position on the World Happiness Index has dropped from 118th to 140th. Our dream is to make India number one on this list," he said.

The event was organised to mark the first anniversary of the Happiness Curriculum.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)


