Delhi Government Plans Happiness Curriculum Certificate Course

Delhi is working on a certificate course for those interested to start the Happiness Curriculum

The Delhi government is working on a certificate course for those interested to start the Happiness Curriculum in different parts of the country and the world. Speaking at the Happiness Education Conference, Education Minister Manish Sisodia said here on Wednesday the government hoped to make India number one on the world Happiness Index.

"We are working on a certificate course for those who want to start the Happiness Curriculum. We feel the need for this because India's position on the World Happiness Index has dropped from 118th to 140th. Our dream is to make India number one on this list," he said.

The event was organised to mark the first anniversary of the Happiness Curriculum.

People across the country have shown interest in replicating the curriculum in their states.

Read also:

Education Ministers Attend Happiness Class In Delhi

Delhi Government Using Happiness Classes As ''Propaganda'' Tool: BJP

'3 Idiots' Fame Sonam Wangchuk Visits Delhi Government School To Attend Happiness Class

Bursting School Stress With Happiness Classes

15-Day 'Happiness Utsav' Begins In Delhi Schools

Click here for more Education News



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.