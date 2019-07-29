'3 Idiots' Fame Sonam Wangchuk Visits Delhi Government School To Attend Happiness Class

Delhi's government school infrastructure is commendable: Sonam Wangchuk

Bollywood flick 'Three Idots' inspiration Sonam Wangchuk and Odisha's Education Minister Samir Ranjan on Monday visited a government school here to attend the happiness class. "Education is as much about software as it is about the hardware. Delhi's government school infrastructure is commendable but today I am very impressed by the work being done on children's mental wellbeing. Governments across states must rise above politics and work towards introducing such programs," Mr Wangchuk said.

The duo were accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia during their visit to Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in West Vinod Nagar.

"What I have genuinely observed today is that children are happy. Happiness Curriculum is helping children concentrate better on their studies. I want to congratulate Mr Sisodia and his government. I will go back to Odisha and speak with my chief minister about implementing this program in our schools," the Odisha minister said.

A 45-minute Happiness class is organized daily in the government schools of Delhi. It teaches children to be emotionally strong, increasing confidence and happiness in children.

The Delhi government is celebrating a fifteen-day long "Happiness Utsav" in its schools on completion of an year of the happiness curriculum.

"The Delhi model incorporates best practices from different states, and it would be healthy if all states were to learn from each other. It will help us develop our education system and make our children's future better," Mr Sisodia said.

