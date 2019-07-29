'Phunsukh Wangdu' Gives Full Marks To Delhi's 'Happiness Class'

Sonam Wangchuk won the Magsaysay Award last year for his work in the field of education.

Educationist and innovator Sonam Wangchuk, whose life story inspired superstar Aamir Khan's character 'Phunsukh Wangdu' in 2009 blockbuster "3 Idiots", on Monday attended the Delhi government's 'Happiness Class', which was introduced in state-run schools last year to help the students manage stress.

Mr Wangchuk, who received the prestigious Magsaysay Award last year for his work in the field of education, was all praise for the state government's education policy.

"Every state of the country should accept in principle the education model adopted by Delhi. If we want India to grow and reach somewhere, different states should take steps, according to their conditions, and bring change in their state-run schools," he told NDTV.

He also praised the "Happiness Class".

"Apart from mathematics and science, the effort made (by the government) to bring down mental stress (in students) is extraordinary," he added.

Along with Mr Wangchuk, Odisha education minister Sameer Ranjan Das also attended the class.

In the happiness classes, students indulge in indoor games, conversations, storytelling, guided practices, group discussions and situation based role-play and skits.

The happiness curriculum was launched by Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who has been calling eminent personalities to these classes.

Last week, Meghalaya's Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui attended one of these classes.

"I have come to see whether this could be replicated there or if it could be modified based on our own culture and identities. I will also send my officers here to understand the curriculum," was quoted by news agency Press Trust Of India.

