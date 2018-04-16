Delhi Government Invites Proposals From Corporates, NGOs To Train School Dropouts The Delhi government has invited proposals from NGOs and corporates to run special training centres for out-of-school children and dropouts to prepare them for age-appropriate mainstream education.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Delhi Government Invites Proposals From Corporates, NGOs To Train School Dropouts New Delhi: The Delhi government has invited proposals from NGOs and corporates to run special training centres for out-of-school children and dropouts to prepare them for age-appropriate mainstream education. The funding for these children (in the age group of 6 to 14 years) will be provided under the Universal Elementary Education Mission (UEEM)'s Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan.



"Interested NGOs and corporates can submit their applications to the Education department by April 28, following which visits will be made to the existing facilities to gauge their proficiency," a senior Directorate of Education (DoE) official said.



"All the proposals received will be screened by the screening committee on the basis of credibility, capability and documents. The recommended proposals will be placed before the competent authority and the grant-in aid committee for further approval," the official added.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)



The Delhi government has invited proposals from NGOs and corporates to run special training centres for out-of-school children and dropouts to prepare them for age-appropriate mainstream education. The funding for these children (in the age group of 6 to 14 years) will be provided under the Universal Elementary Education Mission (UEEM)'s Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan."Interested NGOs and corporates can submit their applications to the Education department by April 28, following which visits will be made to the existing facilities to gauge their proficiency," a senior Directorate of Education (DoE) official said. "All the proposals received will be screened by the screening committee on the basis of credibility, capability and documents. The recommended proposals will be placed before the competent authority and the grant-in aid committee for further approval," the official added. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter