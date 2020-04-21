Delhi Education Minister Holds Meeting With Principals Of 300 Private Schools

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia held a meeting with principals of 300 private schools

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the Education portfolio, held a meeting with Principals of more than 300 private schools yesterday. The meeting was held over video call and important issues regarding teaching through online medium was discussed.

The Delhi Deputy Chief Minister tweeted about the fruitful meeting and said that it was a very productive discussion.

In the meeting issues like well-being of students and maximising their learning through online classes during the lockdown was discussed.

Met with Principals of more than 300 private #schools today.

A very productive discussion on imp. issues like well-being of students & maximising learning through online classes during the lockdown.

Heartened that many are using @HappinessDelhi's curriculum in their schools. pic.twitter.com/MKCF2rMxQY — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) April 20, 2020

The minister also expressed his happiness at private schools using Happiness Curriculum in their schools.

During the lockdown period, the happiness classes were disrupted initially and then resumed later to be conducted at home. The Deputy CM had said that happiness classes have a crucial role to play during these turbulent times.

"We are all gripped with anxiety today. These are unusual times and we do not know what to do as a fun activity. We cannot go out, go to movies, or sit in parks, we are confined to our homes with our family," the minister said.

The Delhi Government had, earlier, also asked private schools not to charge 3 months' fee at a time during the lockdown period and had asked schools to let children attend online classes even if they were not able to pay the tuition fee.

Click here for more Education News

World 24,76,854 Cases 16,59,795 Active 6,46,760 Recovered 1,70,299 Deaths Coronavirus has spread to 185 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 24,76,854 and 1,70,299 have died; 16,59,795 are active cases and 6,46,760 have recovered as on April 21, 2020 at 8:30 am.