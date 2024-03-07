Deadline Extended For Registrations To Graduate Aptitude Test Biotechnology

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the deadline for submitting the application forms for the Graduate Aptitude Test- Biotechnology (GAT-B)/ Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET). Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website to register for the exam by March 10, 2024. The dates have been extended keeping in view the large number of requests received for the same from students.

An official notification by the NTA read, "In continuation to the public notice dated February 8, 2024 regarding the submission of the online application form of Graduate Aptitude Test- Biotechnology (GAT-B)/ Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET), it is hereby informed that the last date for the submission of online application form has been extended from March 6, 2024 to March 10, 2024. This is being done keeping in view the large number of requests received for the same."

Accordingly, the extended/revised last date of submission of online application and making corrections (including centre cities of examination, etc.) in the particulars of the online application will be as follows:

The last date for submission of online application form for GAT-B and BET is March 10, 2024 upto 5 pm. The deadline for the payment of online application fee is March 10, 2024. The correction window for application form will be open from March 12-13, 2024. Corrections in the particulars in the online application form and submission of additional fee will be accepted (depending on the changes made in the form) upto 11:50 pm on 13 March, 2024.

The NTA noted that candidates must undertake the corrections very carefully as no further chance of correction will be provided to the candidates after the above mentioned correction period.

Graduate Aptitude Test- Biotechnology (GAT-B)/ Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) is a national level entrance examination for admission to Department of Biotechnology supported Post Graduate Programme in Biotechnology and allied areas in participating Institutions (GAT-B) and for award of DBT – Junior Research Fellowship (DBT-JRF) for pursuing research in frontier areas of Biotechnology (BET).

