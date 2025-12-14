DDA Releases Admit Cards For 1732 Junior Engineer And Other Vacancies With Exam Dates

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has released the admit cards for 1,732 vacancies for Junior Engineers, Patwari, Sectional Officer and Assistant Executive Engineer under Group A, B and C positions. Candidates can now download their hall tickets from the official website, dda.gov.in. The exam will be held from 16 December 2025 to 3 January 2026.

The admit card issued by the DDA contains several important details. This includes the candidate's name and roll number, the post applied for, the exam date and time, and the complete address of the exam center. Important guidelines related to the exam are also provided. If any errors are found, candidates should immediately contact the DDA.

Steps to download admit card:

1. Visit the official website: dda.gov.in

2. Go to the Admit Card / Recruitment section on the homepage

3. Click on the DDA Admit Card 2025 link

4. Enter your Application Number/User ID and Date of Birth

5. Submit the details

6. The admit card will appear on the screen

7. Download the admit card

8. Take two or more printouts for the examination

Candidates appearing for the DDA Recruitment Exam must bring their printed admit card and a valid photo identification card, such as an Aadhaar card, PAN card, passport, or voter ID. Mobile phones, calculators, or any other electronic devices are not permitted inside the examination hall.

DDA 1,732 Vacancies:

The openings are divided into categories: 769 for Unreserved, 452 for Other Backward Class-NCL, 173 for Economically Weaker Section, 207 for Scheduled Caste, and 131 for Scheduled Tribe. Popular positions include JE, MTS, Stenographer, Patwari and AEE.