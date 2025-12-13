Want To Study At IIMs After Class 12? Check These Undergraduate Courses

Study At IIMs After Class 12: Students aspiring to study at the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) no longer need to wait until graduation. Several IIMs now offer undergraduate and integrated programmes designed for students who have completed Class 12, opening early pathways into management, economics, data science, public policy, and digital business.
These programmes aim to build strong academic foundations, analytical skills, and industry readiness, while also offering progression to postgraduate management education in many cases. At present, 15 IIMs offer undergraduate or integrated programmes, including Integrated Programme in Management (IPM), BBA, BMS, BSc and specialised degrees in emerging domains.
Here is a snapshot of undergraduate programmes currently offered or announced by IIMs:
Undergraduate Programmes at IIMs:
IIM Amritsar
Five-Year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) - Integrated UG + MBA
IIM Bangalore
- BBA in Digital Business and Entrepreneurship (BBA-DBE)
- BSc (Honours) in Economics / Data Science
IIM Bodh Gaya
Five-Year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) - BBA + MBA
IIM Indore
Five-Year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) - UG + MBA
IIM Jammu
Five-Year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) - BBA + MBA
IIM Kozhikode
Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS) (Honours with Research)
IIM Lucknow
Bachelor of Science (BS) in Business Analytics, Data Science and Economics
(Programme to begin from 2026)
IIM Mumbai
Bachelor of Science (BS) in Digital Sciences and Business Management
(From 2026, Pune campus)
IIM Ranchi
Five-Year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM)
(Exit option with BBA after three years)
IIM Rohtak
Five-Year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) - BBA + MBA
IIM Sambalpur
Bachelor of Science (BS) in Management and Public Policy
IIM Shillong
Five-Year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) - BBA + MBA
IIM Sirmaur
Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS) - Flexible BBA/BMS pathway
IIM Udaipur
Online Bilingual Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA)
(English and Hindi; from 2026)
With management education expanding beyond postgraduate programmes, these courses give students the option to align their career goals early.
Aspirants are advised to review eligibility criteria, entrance exams, curriculum structure, exit options and campus-specific details before applying.