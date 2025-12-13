Want To Study At IIMs After Class 12? Check These Undergraduate Courses

Study At IIMs After Class 12: Students aspiring to study at the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) no longer need to wait until graduation. Several IIMs now offer undergraduate and integrated programmes designed for students who have completed Class 12, opening early pathways into management, economics, data science, public policy, and digital business.

These programmes aim to build strong academic foundations, analytical skills, and industry readiness, while also offering progression to postgraduate management education in many cases. At present, 15 IIMs offer undergraduate or integrated programmes, including Integrated Programme in Management (IPM), BBA, BMS, BSc and specialised degrees in emerging domains.

Here is a snapshot of undergraduate programmes currently offered or announced by IIMs:

Undergraduate Programmes at IIMs:

IIM Amritsar

Five-Year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) - Integrated UG + MBA

IIM Bangalore

BBA in Digital Business and Entrepreneurship (BBA-DBE)

BSc (Honours) in Economics / Data Science

IIM Bodh Gaya

Five-Year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) - BBA + MBA

IIM Indore

Five-Year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) - UG + MBA



IIM Jammu

Five-Year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) - BBA + MBA

IIM Kozhikode

Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS) (Honours with Research)



IIM Lucknow

Bachelor of Science (BS) in Business Analytics, Data Science and Economics

(Programme to begin from 2026)

IIM Mumbai

Bachelor of Science (BS) in Digital Sciences and Business Management

(From 2026, Pune campus)

IIM Ranchi

Five-Year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM)

(Exit option with BBA after three years)

IIM Rohtak

Five-Year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) - BBA + MBA



IIM Sambalpur

Bachelor of Science (BS) in Management and Public Policy



IIM Shillong

Five-Year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) - BBA + MBA



IIM Sirmaur

Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS) - Flexible BBA/BMS pathway

IIM Udaipur

Online Bilingual Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA)

(English and Hindi; from 2026)

With management education expanding beyond postgraduate programmes, these courses give students the option to align their career goals early.

Aspirants are advised to review eligibility criteria, entrance exams, curriculum structure, exit options and campus-specific details before applying.