Darwin Theory Row: Govt Says Evolution Still Part Of School Science Curriculum

Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, clarified in Parliament that Charles Darwin's theory of evolution has not been removed from the school science curriculum, even as concerns continue over its omission from the Class 10 NCERT textbook. The statement came in response to a Starred Question raised in the Lok Sabha by DMK MP Dr. Kalanidhi Veeraswamy

The minister in a written reply, said the teaching-learning process in science is "a continuum from middle to secondary stage" and that evolution "is a part of School Science Curriculum." He referred to post-COVID concerns about curriculum load and said NCERT undertook a rationalisation exercise based on recommendations from multiple stakeholders, including the Parliamentary Standing Committee, the CBSE and experts from universities and research institutions.

The Minister's remarks come amid sustained criticism from scientists, educators and civil society groups, who fear that dropping evolution from the Class 10 syllabus dilutes scientific literacy.

While the government acknowledged that feedback was taken from various quarters, the reply did not specify whether the decision would be reviewed or whether Darwin's theory would be reinstated at the secondary level, as demanded by several academic bodies.

The issue gained national attention last year when thousands of scientists signed petitions urging the Centre to restore evolution content in the Class 10 textbooks, stressing that early exposure to foundational scientific concepts is essential for developing critical thinking.

Although the Education Ministry maintains that evolution continues to be part of the broader curriculum, there is still absence of the explicit subject matter in Class 10 textbooks.