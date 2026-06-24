CUET UG Result 2026 Out: Check Delhi University Course-Wise Expected Cut-Off

DU Expected Cut-Off 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CUET UG 2026 result for students who appeared for the undergraduate entrance exam. Candidates can now check their scorecards by visiting the official CUET website and logging in with their required details.

With the result announcement, students are now waiting for the next step - university admissions and expected cut-offs. Delhi University (DU) is among the most preferred choices for CUET UG aspirants, and the competition for popular courses is expected to remain high this year.

DU Expected Cut-Off 2026: What Scores May Be Needed?

The DU cut-off will depend on factors like the number of applicants, difficulty level of the exam, course preference, category and college choices. The final cut-off will be released by DU during the admission process.

As per expected trends, students aiming for top DU colleges may need very high CUET scores. Popular courses like BA (Hons) Economics, BA (Hons) Political Science, BCom (Hons), Psychology and other high-demand programmes may see higher closing scores.

Expected DU Course-Wise Cut-Off Range (Approx.)

BA (Hons) Economics: Around 740-780+ marks

Around 740-780+ marks BA (Hons) Political Science: Around 730-770+ marks

Around 730-770+ marks BCom / BCom (Hons): Around 750+ marks for top colleges

Around 750+ marks for top colleges BSc (Hons) Mathematics & Science Courses: Cut-offs may vary depending on college and subject combination

What Should Students Do After CUET Result?

After checking their scores, candidates should carefully fill their college and course preferences during the DU admission process. Students should also keep their documents ready, including marksheets, category certificates (if applicable), and other required documents.

The CUET score is used by several universities for UG admissions, but each university prepares its own merit list and admission criteria.

Students are advised to keep checking official university websites for counselling dates, seat allotment details and further admission updates.