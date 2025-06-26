CUET UG Result 2025 Expected Soon; Where And How To Check Final Answer Key

CUET UG Result 2025 Live: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to declare the CUET UG Result 2025 shortly. As lakhs of students across the country await their scores, the NTA will first publish the CUET UG final answer key 2025, which incorporates valid objections submitted by candidates earlier this month.

Conducted between May 13 and June 4, 2025, the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate admissions (CUET UG 2025) saw a massive participation of 13.54 lakh candidates from India and abroad. The results, expected in the last week of June, will be available on the CUET UG official website, cuet.nta.nic.in.



CUET UG Result 2025: How to Download Scorecard PDF

Once the results are declared, follow these steps to download your CUET UG 2025 scorecard:

Step 1. Go to the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in

Step 2. Click on the "CUET UG 2025 Scorecard" link

Step 3. Enter your application number and date of birth

Step 4. View, download, and save your CUET UG result 2025 PDF

CUET UG Results In Previous Years

CUET UG 2024: Released on July 30

CUET UG 2023: Released on July 15

CUET UG 2022: Released on September 15

This year, NTA is expected to publish the CUET UG result 2025 well ahead of previous timelines.

CUET UG Result Validity And Admission Relevance

The CUET UG 2025 result will be valid for admissions in the 2025-26 academic year only. It will serve as the basis for undergraduate admissions in over 250 participating central, state, and private universities. No re-evaluation or rechecking of results will be entertained by NTA.

Candidates are advised to keep their login details ready and regularly check the official portal for real-time updates.