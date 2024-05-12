CUET UG Admit Card 2024: Hall Tickets Releasing Soon, Check Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2024 admit cards soon. Registered candidates will be able to obtain their hall tickets from the official websites - exams.nta.ac.in, nta.ac.in, and cuetug.ntaonline.in - using their application numbers and dates of birth.

The exam will be conducted in a hybrid mode, comprising both pen and paper tests and computer-based test (CBT) mode. Pen and paper tests are scheduled for May 15 to 18, with city intimation slips already issued. The CBT mode exams will take place on May 21, 22, and 24, with city intimation slips yet to be released.

CUET UG admit cards will include essential information such as exam center details, reporting time, paper timing, and exam day instructions. Admit cards, along with required documents, are mandatory for candidates entering exam halls.

CUET UG 2024 Admit Cards: Steps To Access

Visit the official NTA website, exams.nta.ac.in.

Select CUET UG 2024.

Click on the hall ticket download link on the home page.

Enter your application number, date of birth, and login.

Check and download the hall ticket.

Approximately 13.48 lakh candidates across 380 cities, including 26 cities outside India, will appear for the examination. This year's examination will conclude in seven days, offering 63 test papers with durations generally of 45 minutes, except for specific subjects.

CUET UG 2024 Exam Shifts:

Shift 1A: 10am - 11am

Shift 1B: 12.15pm - 1pm

Shift 2A: 3pm - 3.45pm

Shift 2B: 5pm - 6pm

For other papers:

Shift 1: 9am to 11.15am

Shift 2: 1.15pm - 2.45pm

Shift 3: 4.45pm - 6.15pm

This year, 7,17,000 male students and 6,30,000 females have applied for CUET UG. Candidates can apply for up to six subjects, with 261 universities participating in the test.

CUET (UG) - 2024 will be held in 13 languages: English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

CUET UG 2024: Questions to Be Attempted

40 questions are to be attempted out of 50 in each language.

For the General Test, 50 questions are to be attempted out of 60.