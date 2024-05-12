CUET UG Admit Card 2024: Hall Tickets Releasing Soon, Check Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2024 admit cards soon. Registered candidates will be able to obtain their hall tickets from the official websites - exams.nta.ac.in, nta.ac.in, and cuetug.ntaonline.in - using their application numbers and dates of birth.
The exam will be conducted in a hybrid mode, comprising both pen and paper tests and computer-based test (CBT) mode. Pen and paper tests are scheduled for May 15 to 18, with city intimation slips already issued. The CBT mode exams will take place on May 21, 22, and 24, with city intimation slips yet to be released.
CUET UG admit cards will include essential information such as exam center details, reporting time, paper timing, and exam day instructions. Admit cards, along with required documents, are mandatory for candidates entering exam halls.
CUET UG 2024 Admit Cards: Steps To Access
Approximately 13.48 lakh candidates across 380 cities, including 26 cities outside India, will appear for the examination. This year's examination will conclude in seven days, offering 63 test papers with durations generally of 45 minutes, except for specific subjects.
CUET UG 2024 Exam Shifts:
For other papers:
This year, 7,17,000 male students and 6,30,000 females have applied for CUET UG. Candidates can apply for up to six subjects, with 261 universities participating in the test.
CUET (UG) - 2024 will be held in 13 languages: English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.
CUET UG 2024: Questions to Be Attempted
