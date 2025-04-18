CUET UG 2025 To Be Held From May 8, Check Marking Scheme Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has scheduled the CUET UG 2025 exams from May 8 to June 1. The agency will soon release the detailed schedule of the undergraduate entrance examination for CUET UG 2025. Candidates who registered for the exam will be able to check the schedule on the official website.

CUET UG 2025: Steps to check date sheet

Step 1. Visit the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link for CUET UG 2025 Exam Schedule

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4. Download the CUET UG 2025 date sheet

Step 5. Take a hard copy for future use

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET (UG) 2025) will be conducted in 13 mediums across the country for admission into undergraduate programmes for all central universities and participating universities in India for the academic year 2025-26. The exam will be held for a total of 37 subjects, including 13 languages, 23 domain-specific subjects, and one General Aptitude Test. Candidates may choose up to a maximum of five subjects, including languages and the General Aptitude Test.

Marking scheme of CUET UG 2025 exam

For Multiple Choice Questions: To answer a question, the candidates need to choose one correct answer. However, if any anomaly or discrepancy is found after the process of challenges of the key verification, it will be addressed in the following manner:

Correct answer: Five marks (+5)

Incorrect answer marked will be given minus one mark (-1)

Unanswered/un-attempted will be given no mark (0)

Every effort will be made to ensure that each question has one unique answer.

In case, it is found that a question has more than one option, it will be dealt in following manner:

If more than one option is found to be correct then five marks (+5) will be awarded to only those who have marked any of the correct options.

If none of the options is found correct or a question is found to be wrong or a question is dropped then all candidates appeared will be given five marks (+5) irrespective of the fact whether the question has been attempted or not attempted.

CUET (UG) - 2025 NTA score

For multi-shift papers (if conducted), raw (actual) marks obtained by the candidates in different shifts/sessions will be converted to NTA score.

