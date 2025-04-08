CUET UG 2025 Datesheet To Be Out Soon, Check Steps To Download

CUET UG 2025 Datesheet: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon issue the detailed schedule of examination for CUET UG 2025. Aspirants can check the schedule by visiting the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in, once it is released.

CUET UG 2025 Datesheet: Steps To Download

Step 1. Go to the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in

Step 2. Click on the link for CUET UG 2025 Exam Schedule on the homepage

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4. Download the CUET UG 2025 Datesheet

Step 5. Take a hard copy for future use

CUET UG 2025: Eligibility

There is no age limit for candidates appearing in the CUET (UG) - 2025 examination. Candidates who have passed the class 12/equivalent examination or are appearing in 2025 can appear in the CUET (UG) - 2025 examination. However, candidates will be required to fulfill the age criteria (if any) of the university/institution/organization in which they are desirous of taking admission.

CUET UG 2025: Exam Details

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET (UG) 2025) will be conducted in 13 mediums across the country for admission into undergraduate programs for all central universities and participating universities in India for the academic year 2025-26. The exam will be held for a total of 37 subjects, including 13 languages, 23 domain-specific subjects, and one General Aptitude Test. Candidates may choose up to a maximum of five subjects, including languages and the General Aptitude Test.

CUET UG 2025: Choice of Test Paper

