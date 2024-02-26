CUET UG 2024 Registration Begins Today, Check Exam Structure, Eligibility

CUET UG 2024: Candidates currently undertaking their Class 12 exams in 2024 are eligible to apply.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to begin the registration process for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) 2024 today evening. Interested and eligible individuals can submit their applications by visiting the official website.

CUET UG 2024 is scheduled to be held from May 15 to May 31 and the result is likely to be declared within three weeks of the final test.

According to last year's brochure, there is no age restriction for candidates wishing to take the CUET UG 2024 exam.

Individuals who have completed their Class 12 or equivalent examination, regardless of their age, are eligible to take the CUET UG 2024 exam. However, candidates must meet the age requirements, if any, set by the university, institution, or organisation where they seek admission.

CUET UG 2024 Exam Structure:

The CUET 2024 exam comprises three main sections: languages, domain-specific, and a general test. The language section is divided into two subsections: 1A and 1B. In Section 1A, candidates select one language from a pool of 13 options and must answer 40 out of 50 questions within 45 minutes. Subsection 1B offers a wider choice of 20 languages.

CUET UG 2024: Steps To Apply

Visit the official website.

Access the registration link available on the website.

Fill in personal details in the online application form.

Enter qualification details in the specified fields.

Upload scanned versions of your photograph and signature in the specified format.

Proceed with the fee payment using online options.

Submit your application and obtain the CUET UG 2024 application form.

CUET UG 2024: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates currently undertaking their Class 12 exams in 2024 are eligible to apply. However, they must provide necessary documentation confirming their Class 12 qualification within the timeframe outlined in the university's admission information bulletin for consideration.