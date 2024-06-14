CUET UG 2024 Provisional Answer Key To Be Out Soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the provisional answer key for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) 2024. Candidates who appeared in the entrance exam will be able to check the answer key on the official website.

Once released, students will have the opportunity to challenge the provisional answer key, question paper and scanned copy of OMR. These challenges will be shown to the concerned subject experts. The final answer keys will be prepared based on the feedback of the subject expert and after incorporating the changes.



The CUET (UG) – 2024 was conducted by the NTA in hybrid mode (CBT and pen and paper) on 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, and 24 May 2024 at various examination centres located in 379 cities including 26 cities outside India. The exam has been held for about 13.48 lakh candidates.



The final results of the entrance exam will be announced on June 30, 2024.



The test papers (Chemistry - 306, Biology - 304, English - 101, and General Test 501) were conducted on May 29, 2024 in centres across Delhi, Faridabad, Gurugram, Noida, and Ghaziabad. The exam was held for about 1.52 lakh candidates with an attendance of 78 per cent to 81 per cent in different test papers.



The Knowledge Tradition and Practices in India – 316 (KTPI) test paper was conducted on May 29, 2024 in CBT (Computer-Based Test) mode along with some affected candidates in specific subjects in the cities of Kanpur, Indore, Goa, and Siwan in offline (OMR-based) mode.



Introduced in 2022, the exam offers a unified opportunity for students aspiring to secure admission in any of the central universities or other participating institutions, including state universities, deemed universities, and private universities nationwide.