CUET Explained: How Many Universities Will Offer Admissions Through This Exam? Check List

CUET UG 2024: The application process commenced on Tuesday with a deadline set for March 26.

To pursue undergraduate courses at prestigious universities after completing Class 12, students are required to take the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). Introduced in 2022, CUET (UG) provides a consolidated opportunity for students aspiring to gain admission to Central Universities (CUs), state universities, deemed universities, and private universities across the country.

Which universities will accept admissions through the CUET UG exam?

Individuals aiming to pursue undergraduate studies at Delhi University, BHU, top state universities, deemed universities, or a private university after 12th grade are required to take the CUET UG Exam. Admission to these universities is solely based on CUET scores.

One CUET exam paves the way for admission to more than 200 universities across the country, with the possibility of new universities being added each year.

Accordingly, NTA continually updates the CUET University list. For the current year, NTA has released the list of Central Universities offering admissions through the CUET 2024 exam.

CUET UG 2024: List of universities

Aligarh Muslim University

Assam University

Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University

Banaras Hindu University

Central Sanskrit University

Central University of Andhra Pradesh

Central University of Gujarat

Central University of Haryana

Central University of Himachal Pradesh

Central University of Jammu

Central University of Jharkhand

Central University of Karnataka

Central University of Kashmir

Central University of Kerala

Central University of Odisha

Central University of Rajasthan

Central University of South Bihar

Central University of Tamil Nadu

Dr Hari Singh Gour University

Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya

Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University

Indira Gandhi National Tribal University

Jamia Millia Islamia

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)

Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya

Mahatma Gandhi Central University

Manipur University

Maulana Azad National Urdu University

Mizoram University

Nagaland University

National Sanskrit University

North Eastern Hill University

Pondicherry University

Rajiv Gandhi National Aviation University

Rajiv Gandhi University

Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University

Sikkim University

Tezpur University

The English and Foreign Languages University

Tripura University

University of Allahabad

University of Delhi

University of Hyderabad

Vishwa Bharti University

Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University

CUET Undergraduate 2024: Exam Date, Registration Process

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the schedule for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) - Undergraduate on Tuesday. The examination will be held in hybrid mode from May 15 to 31 in two or three shifts per day, and the results will be declared on June 30. The application process commenced on Tuesday with a deadline set for March 26. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications by visiting the official website at cuetug.ntaonline.in.

Unlike previous editions, where candidates could select up to 10 subjects, students are now allowed to select a maximum of six subjects.