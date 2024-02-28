CUET Explained: How Many Universities Will Offer Admissions Through This Exam? Check List

New Delhi:
CUET UG 2024: The application process commenced on Tuesday with a deadline set for March 26.
To pursue undergraduate courses at prestigious universities after completing Class 12, students are required to take the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). Introduced in 2022, CUET (UG) provides a consolidated opportunity for students aspiring to gain admission to Central Universities (CUs), state universities, deemed universities, and private universities across the country.
Which universities will accept admissions through the CUET UG exam?
Individuals aiming to pursue undergraduate studies at Delhi University, BHU, top state universities, deemed universities, or a private university after 12th grade are required to take the CUET UG Exam. Admission to these universities is solely based on CUET scores.
One CUET exam paves the way for admission to more than 200 universities across the country, with the possibility of new universities being added each year.
Accordingly, NTA continually updates the CUET University list. For the current year, NTA has released the list of Central Universities offering admissions through the CUET 2024 exam.
CUET UG 2024: List of universities
- Aligarh Muslim University
- Assam University
- Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University
- Banaras Hindu University
- Central Sanskrit University
- Central University of Andhra Pradesh
- Central University of Gujarat
- Central University of Haryana
- Central University of Himachal Pradesh
- Central University of Jammu
- Central University of Jharkhand
- Central University of Karnataka
- Central University of Kashmir
- Central University of Kerala
- Central University of Odisha
- Central University of Rajasthan
- Central University of South Bihar
- Central University of Tamil Nadu
- Dr Hari Singh Gour University
- Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya
- Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University
- Indira Gandhi National Tribal University
- Jamia Millia Islamia
- Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)
- Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya
- Mahatma Gandhi Central University
- Manipur University
- Maulana Azad National Urdu University
- Mizoram University
- Nagaland University
- National Sanskrit University
- North Eastern Hill University
- Pondicherry University
- Rajiv Gandhi National Aviation University
- Rajiv Gandhi University
- Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
- Sikkim University
- Tezpur University
- The English and Foreign Languages University
- Tripura University
- University of Allahabad
- University of Delhi
- University of Hyderabad
- Vishwa Bharti University
- Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University
CUET Undergraduate 2024: Exam Date, Registration Process
The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the schedule for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) - Undergraduate on Tuesday. The examination will be held in hybrid mode from May 15 to 31 in two or three shifts per day, and the results will be declared on June 30. The application process commenced on Tuesday with a deadline set for March 26. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications by visiting the official website at cuetug.ntaonline.in.
Unlike previous editions, where candidates could select up to 10 subjects, students are now allowed to select a maximum of six subjects.