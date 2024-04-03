CUET UG 2024: Answer Key For Common University Entrance Test To Be Out Tomorrow

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the preliminary answer key for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) on April 4, 2024. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check the answer key on the official website of CUET PG 2024.

The NTA score of CUET (PG) - 2024 would be valid for admission to the academic year 2024-25 only. Scores and candidate data would be shared with all the participating universities/ institutions.

As per the official notification, "Evaluation of multiple-choice questions of all the test papers will be carried out using final answer keys and the raw (actual) marks obtained by a candidate will be considered further for computation of the result of CUET (PG) 2024. For multi-shift papers, raw (actual) marks obtained by the candidates in different shifts/sessions will be

converted to NTA score."

The exam was conducted at various centres located across India and abroad from March 11-28, 2024.

The Common University Entrance Test was introduced in 2022 to provide a single-window opportunity to students seeking admission in any of the Central Universities (CUs) or other participating organisations including state universities, deemed and private universities across the country.

The single examination will provide a common platform and equal opportunities to candidates across the country, especially those from rural and other remote areas and help establish better connect with the universities.

Meanwhile, the registrations for the Common University Entrance Exam-(CUET-UG) 2024 for admission to undergraduate courses will conclude by April 5, 2024. The results for the undergraduate entrance exam will be declared on June 30.