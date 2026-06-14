CUET Result 2026 Out Tomorrow? Here's What Candidates Need to Know

CUET UG Result 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the CUET UG Result 2026 soon on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the undergraduate entrance examination are eagerly awaiting the scorecards, which will be prepared based on the final answer key.

Earlier, NTA released the CUET UG 2026 provisional answer key on June 9, 2026, allowing candidates to raise objections until June 11, 2026. After reviewing the challenges submitted by students, the agency will publish the final answer key, following which the CUET UG Result 2026 is expected to be declared.

How to Check CUET UG Result 2026?

Candidates can follow these steps to download their CUET UG 2026 scorecards once released:

Visit the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the CUET UG Result 2026 link available on the homepage.

Enter the application number, date of birth, and security pin.

Submit the details to access the result.

Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference.

The scorecard will contain important details such as subject-wise scores, percentile, and overall performance.

CUET UG 2026 Final Answer Key Awaited

NTA released the CUET UG 2026 provisional answer key on June 9, 2026. Candidates were allowed to challenge the provisional key till June 11, 2026 by submitting objections along with supporting documents.

After reviewing all the challenges received, the agency will prepare and publish the final answer key. The CUET UG 2026 result will be calculated solely on the basis of this final answer key.

As per expectations, the final answer key may be released in the last week of June 2026, followed by the declaration of results shortly thereafter.

Candidates should keep their login credentials ready and stay updated through the official CUET website for further announcements.