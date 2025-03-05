CUET PG City Intimation Slips Expected To Release Soon, Check Details

CUET PG city intimation slip: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate CUET PG 2025 exam city slips. Candidates appearing for the exam can download the slip by visiting the official website, exams.ntaonline.in/CUET-PG, once it is released.

The entrance exam will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from March 13 to April 1. The exam will be 90 minutes long, conducted in three shifts, and will cover 157 subjects.

CUET PG Exam City Intimation Slips 2025: Steps To Download

Step 1: Visit the CUET PG 2025 official website at exams.nta.ac.in

Step 2: Select the link to download the city intimation slips

Step 3: Input your login details

Step 4: Submit the entered login details

Step 5: The City Intimation slips will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the slip for future reference

Medium of Question Paper

The CUET PG 2025 question paper will be bilingual (English and Hindi), except for the following:

Language Papers: As per the respective language

MTech/Higher Sciences Papers: English only

Acharya Papers: Sanskrit only, except for Indian Knowledge System and Bauddha Darshana, which will be trilingual (Hindi/Sanskrit/English)

Hindu Studies: Hindi and English

The Ministry of Education and UGC conduct the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission into all postgraduate programmes in all central universities, other participating universities/institutions/organisations/autonomous colleges since 2022.