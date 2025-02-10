CUET PG 2025 Application Correction Window Opens, Check What Can Be Changed

CUET PG 2025 Application Correction: The application correction window for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG 2025) has been opened. Those who want to correct their application details can log in to the official website using their registration number, password, and captcha code.

Correction Window Deadline

The correction facility will remain available until February 12, 11.50pm. Once the deadline passes, no further modifications will be permitted under any circumstances. If applicable, candidates may need to pay an additional fee through credit card, debit card, net banking, or UPI.

CUET PG 2025 Application: How To Make Corrections

Go to the official website

Click on the application correction link on the homepage.

Enter login credentials and sign in.

Modify the necessary details in the application form.

Save and download the updated application for future reference.

Details That Can Be Edited

Candidates will be allowed to modify specific details in their application form, including:

Candidate's name, father's or mother's name

Educational qualifications

Exam city preferences (based on permanent and present address)

Date of birth

Gender

Category/sub-category

Test paper code

Note: If a candidate reduces the number of test papers, the fee will not be refunded.

Details That Cannot Be Changed

The following details are non-editable:

Mobile number

Email address

Permanent and present address

Uploaded photograph and signature

CUET PG 2025: Universities Invited To Register

NTA has invited universities interested in participating in CUET PG 2025 to register by March 7, 2025.

Admit Card Release Date, Exam Schedule, and Subjects Offered



The CUET PG 2025 admit card is expected to be released by March 9, 2025, and the exams are scheduled to take place between March 13 and 31, 2025.

Candidates are advised to review their application details carefully before submitting corrections.