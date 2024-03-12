CUET PG 2024: Common University Entrance Test Admit Cards Out For March 14-15

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-PG) 2024 for candidates whose exam is scheduled between March 14 and 15, 2024. Candidates can visit the official website of the CUET PG 2024 to download the admit cards by entering their login details.

An official notification by NTA read, "Admit Card of candidates appearing for the examination scheduled to be held on 14th and 15th March 2024, are hosted on https://pgcuet.samarth.ac.in/. Admit Card for the candidates whose examinations are scheduled on later dates beyond 14th and 15th March 2024 will also be updated and released subsequently."

The preliminary answer key for CUET PG will be released on April 4. NTA will conduct the CUET (PG) - 2024 till March 28, 2024 at various examination centres located across India and abroad. The exam will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The entrance examination will take place in three shifts daily, each lasting 1.45 hours. The exam was started on March 11.

Candidates are advised to note the following:

• The Admit Card is issued provisionally to the candidates, subject to the fulfilment of the eligibility conditions.

• Admit Card will not be sent by post.

• Candidate should not mutilate the Admit Card or change any entry made therein.

• Issue of Admit Card, however, shall not necessarily mean acceptance of eligibility which shall be further scrutinized at subsequent stages of the admission process.

• Candidates are advised to preserve a copy of their Admit Card in good condition for future reference.

What is CUET-PG?

The Common University Entrance Test will provide a common platform and equal opportunities to candidates across the country, especially those from rural and other remote areas and help establish better connect with the universities. A single examination will enable the candidates to cover a wide outreach and be part of the admissions process to various participating universities/ institutions across the country.

The medium of question paper for CUET (PG) 2024 will be English and Hindi (Bilingual) except for languages, MTech higher sciences and Acharya papers (except Hindu Studies, Baudha Dharshan and Indian Knowledge System).

CUET-UG was introduced in 2022 to provide a single-window opportunity to students seeking admission in any of the Central Universities (CUs) or other participating organisations including state universities, deemed and private universities across the country.