CTET To Open Online Correction Window, Check When Admit Card Will Be Released

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will open the four-day online correction window for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CTET) following registration. Candidates can visit the official website to make corrections.

The correction window will be open from December 23 to 26, 2025. The board said no corrections shall be allowed under any circumstances after this date.

The exam for CTET will be conducted on February 8, 2026 and will be out tentatively by the end of March 2026. The board also said that the admit cards for the CTET exam will be out two days before the day of examination.

Notably, the CTET had broken all the records of registration this year. According to the board, "During the last 3 days of application submission i.e. on 16th, 17th & 18th December 2025, the number of candidates' registered was 1,93,182 3,53,218 and 4,14,981 respectively." The board informed on X.

In the duration of 22 days time given for online application submission for CTET during November 11, 2025 to December 18, 2025, a total number of 25,30,436 candidates have completed their online application for CTET which will be conducted in February 2026." the board said adding, "While in past two examination of CTET conducted in July 2024 and December 2024, a total number of 20,25,554 and 16,72,748 candidates were registered respectively.