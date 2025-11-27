CTET: Central Teacher Eligibility Test February 2026 Information Bulletin Out, Check Eligibility And Other Details

Registrations have started for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) February 2026. Interested and eligible candidates who wish to apply for the exam, can visit the official website of the CTET. The online application window has been activated on November 27, 2025 and will close on December 18, 2025. Both submission and fee payment need to be completed before December 18, 11.59 pm. CTET has released the information bulletin for the CTET 2026.

As per the information bulletin, the minimum qualifications for the teaching staff should be in accordance with the following:

National Council for Teacher Education (Determination of Minimum Qualifications for Persons to be recruited as Education Teachers and Physical Education Teachers in Pre-Primary, Primary, Upper Primary, Secondary, Senior Secondary or Intermediate Schools or Colleges) Regulations as amended and notified from time to time. Minimum qualifications laid down in the Recruitment Rules for the teachers by the Appropriate Government where the school is situated or the Recruitment Rules for the teachers of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangthan or Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti. The candidate should satisfy his/her eligibility before applying and shall be personally responsible in case he/she is not eligible to apply as per the given eligibility criteria. It is to be noted that if a candidate has been allowed to appear in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test it does not imply that the candidate's eligibility has been verified. It does not vest any right with the candidate for appointment. The eligibility shall be finally verified, by the concerned recruiting agency / appointing authority.

As notified by National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), relaxation up to 5 per cent in the qualifying marks in the minimum Educational Qualification for eligibility will be allowed to the candidates belonging to reserved categories, such as SC/ST/ OBC/Differently-abled.

Structure and content of CTET

All questions in CTET will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), with four alternatives out of which one answer will be most appropriate. Each carrying one mark and there will be no negative marking.

There will be two papers of CTET.

Paper I will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes 1 to 5.

Paper II will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes 6 to 8.

Note: A person who intends to be a teacher for both levels (classes 1 to 5 and classes 6 to 8) will have to appear in both the papers (Paper I and Paper II).

Paper I (for Classes I to V) Primary Stage; Duration of examination-Two-and-a-half hours Structure and Content (All Compulsory): (Appendix I)

The test items in Mathematics and Environmental Studies will focus on the concepts, problem solving abilities and pedagogical understanding and applications of the subjects. In all these subject areas, the test items will be evenly distributed over different divisions of the syllabus of that subject prescribed for classes 1-5 by the NCERT.

The questions in the test for Paper I will be based on the topics prescribed in syllabus of the NCERT for classes 1 - 5 but their difficulty standard as well as linkages, could be up to the Secondary stage.