CTET 2024: Answer Key Likely To Be Released Tomorrow, Check Details

CTET 2024: The examination was held on January 21 in 135 cities nationwide.

The provisional answer key for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2024 is likely to be released tomorrow. The examination was held on January 21 in 3,418 test centres across 135 cities nationwide, with two sessions held from 9.30am to 12 noon and 2.30pm to 5pm.

Once available, candidates can access and download the answer key from the official website. Those dissatisfied with the provisional answer key can submit objections, if necessary, for a fee of Rs 1,000 per question.

Candidates who appeared for the CTET 2024 exam can estimate their scores and evaluate their likelihood of qualifying using the answer key. Each correct answer carries one mark, and there is no penalty for incorrect responses. Achieving a minimum score of 60 per cent (55 per cent for reserved categories) is necessary to pass the exam.

CTET 2024: Steps To Access Provisional Answer Key

Visit the official website at ctet.nic.in

On the homepage, locate and click on the "CTET 2024 provisional answer key" link

Enter the application number and date of birth to log in and submit

The CTET 2024 provisional answer key will be displayed on the screen

Download the answer key

For classes 1 to 5, Paper 1 is used to assess teacher eligibility, and for classes 6 to 8, Paper 2 is used. Official figures show that 9,58,193 candidates had enrolled for Paper 1, while 17,35,333 applications were submitted for Paper 2.