CTET 2023 Results Announced; Check Details Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the results for Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2023 August session exam. The cut-off mark to qualify for the general category students is 60 per cent. However, the school managements are allowed to lower the marks for SC, ST, OBC, Persons with Disabilities (PwD) candidates.

Candidates who had appeared for the CTET can check the results on the official website by entering their roll number.

Over 29 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam that was conducted on August 20 at various exam centers across India.

According to the official release, a total of 15,01,719 candidates registered for Paper 1 (Classes 1 to 5), whereas 14,02,184 candidates registered for Paper 2 (classes 6 to 8).

The board will also upload the digital marksheets and CTET certificates on DigiLocker accounts of each candidate.

Steps to check CTET 2023 Result