CSIR-UGC NET Results Out For Junior Research Fellowship, Lectureship

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has released the CSIR-UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) for Junior Research Fellowship and Lectureship/Assistant Professor. Candidates who appeared in the exam held on July 25, 26 and 27, 2024 can check their results on the official website.

The candidates can verify their roll numbers in the list given to check their eligibility criteria for the test. The results are available on the csirhrdg.res.in

A total of 1,963 candidates have qualified the test for the Junior Research Fellowship under the CSIR JRF scheme. These candidates are also eligible for Assistant Professor subject to minimum eligibility criteria laid down by UGC.



Around 11 candidates have qualified for award of the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). These candidates are not eligible for Assistant Professor.

A total of 1,875 candidates have passed the Junior Research Fellowship under UGC JRF scheme. These candidates are also eligible for Assistant Professor.

Under category 2, around 3,172 candidates are eligible for Assistant Professor and admission to PhD. A total of 10,969 candidates are eligible for admission to PhD only under category 3.

The result notification also mentions that for admission to PhD, the marks obtained in the NET by the candidates in category-2 and category-3 will be valid for a period of one year from the date of declaration of the result of Joint CSIR-UGC NET June-2024. The result of NET will be declared percentile along with the marks obtained by a candidate to utlise the marks for admission to PhD.

For candidates qualified under the category-2 and category-3 for admission to PhD, the marks obtained in the NET will have 70 per cent weightage 30 per cent weightage will be based on the performance in the interview or viva voce conducted by the university/ HEI concerned. The PhD admission will be based on the combined merit of NET marks and the marks obtained in the interview or viva voce.

The eligibility criteria and upper age limit for Category-1, Category-2 and Category-3 is mentioned in information Bulletin of Joint CSIR UGC NET June-2024. The eligibility for Assistant Professor and eligibility for Admission to PhD are governed by UGC guidelines.