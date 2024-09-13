Advertisement

CSIR UGC NET June 2024 Scores Released, Check Direct Link Here

Candidates belonging to the General, EWS, and OBC categories are required to secure at least 33% in the CSIR UGC NET exam held in July 2024.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
CSIR UGC NET June 2024 Scores Released, Check Direct Link Here
CSIR UGC NET 2024: Candidates can check their scores by visiting official website
CSIR UGC NET June 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the scores for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) UGC NET June 2024 exam. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their scores by visiting the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in.

CSIR UGC NET 2024 Result: Steps To Download Scorecard

  • Visit the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in
  • On the homepage, select the link titled "Joint CSIR UGC-NET Result 2024"
  • Enter the required login details, such as your application number and date of birth
  • Submit the details, and your result will appear on the screen
  • Download the scorecard and save it for future reference

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates belonging to the General, EWS, and OBC categories are required to secure at least 33% in the CSIR UGC NET exam held in July 2024. Candidates from the SC, ST, and PwD categories must achieve at least 25%.

Exam Pattern

The exam covers five subjects: Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean, and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, and Physical Sciences. Detailed information on course codes, eligibility criteria, question paper structure, fees, and more can be found in the information bulletin available on the exam website.

The Joint CSIR UGC NET exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professorship, and admission to PhD programs in Indian universities and colleges. The National Testing Agency (NTA) administers the Joint CSIR-UGC NET exam on behalf of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR). This exam is held in December and June in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) format.

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
Ugc Csir Net, UGC NET, CSIR NET
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
MCC NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 2 Seat Allotment Results To Be Released Today
CSIR UGC NET June 2024 Scores Released, Check Direct Link Here
India To Host International Olympiad On Astronomy And Astrophysics In 2025
Next Article
India To Host International Olympiad On Astronomy And Astrophysics In 2025
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com