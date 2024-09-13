CSIR UGC NET June 2024 Scores Released, Check Direct Link Here

CSIR UGC NET June 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the scores for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) UGC NET June 2024 exam. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their scores by visiting the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in.

CSIR UGC NET 2024 Result: Steps To Download Scorecard

Visit the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in

On the homepage, select the link titled "Joint CSIR UGC-NET Result 2024"

Enter the required login details, such as your application number and date of birth

Submit the details, and your result will appear on the screen

Download the scorecard and save it for future reference

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates belonging to the General, EWS, and OBC categories are required to secure at least 33% in the CSIR UGC NET exam held in July 2024. Candidates from the SC, ST, and PwD categories must achieve at least 25%.

Exam Pattern

The exam covers five subjects: Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean, and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, and Physical Sciences. Detailed information on course codes, eligibility criteria, question paper structure, fees, and more can be found in the information bulletin available on the exam website.

The Joint CSIR UGC NET exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professorship, and admission to PhD programs in Indian universities and colleges. The National Testing Agency (NTA) administers the Joint CSIR-UGC NET exam on behalf of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR). This exam is held in December and June in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) format.