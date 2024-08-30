UGC NET 2024 Result To Be Out Soon, Check Steps To Download

CSIR UGC NET 2024 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research- National Eligibility Test (CSIR- NET) 2024 results and official answer keys shortly. Those who appeared for the exam will be able to access their scorecards by visiting the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in, once they are available. The exam was conducted in 187 cities at 348 centres nationwide on July 25, 26, and 27, with a total of 2,25,335 candidates participating.

The provisional answer key and question paper, along with recorded responses, were released on August 8, with the challenge window open between August 9 and August 11. Candidates who were dissatisfied with the provisional key were allowed to raise objections by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question.

Challenges raised by the candidates were verified by a panel of subject experts. In cases where a challenge was found to be valid, the answer key was revised and applied to the responses of all candidates accordingly. The final results were then prepared and declared based on the revised answer key.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates belonging to the General, EWS, and OBC categories are required to secure at least 33% in the CSIR UGC NET exam held in July 2024, while candidates from the SC, ST, and PwD categories need to achieve at least 25%.

CSIR UGC NET 2024 Result: Steps To Check

Go to the CSIR's official webpage at csirnet.nta.ac.in.

Click the link titled "CSIR UGC NET 2024 Results and Final Answer Keys."

You will be directed to a new page where specific details need to be entered.

Submit the details, and your results, along with the final answer keys, will be displayed.

Check the answer key and download it for future reference.

CSIR UGC NET 2024

The exam is conducted to assess candidates' eligibility for the role of Assistant Professor, Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), or enrollment in a PhD program at an Indian university or college.