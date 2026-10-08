CSIR-UGC National Eligibility Test December 2026: Biotechnology Exam Merged With Life Sciences

CSIR-UGC NET December 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced an important change for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2026 examination. The DBT-BET (Biotechnology) examination has now been merged with CSIR-UGC NET Life Sciences. The change will be applicable from the December 2026 examination cycle onwards. Following the merger, a new discipline titled Life Sciences & Bio-technology (LS & BT) has been introduced. Candidates preparing for the upcoming examination should take note of the revised structure and syllabus before beginning their preparation. The revised syllabus is available in the CSIR Information Bulletin, and candidates have been advised to review it carefully.

DBT-BET Merged With CSIR-UGC NET Life Sciences

As per the latest update, DBT-BET (Biotechnology) will no longer be conducted separately under the existing format from the December 2026 cycle. It has been merged with CSIR-UGC NET Life Sciences, bringing Biotechnology and Life Sciences under a common discipline.

The new discipline has been named Life Sciences & Bio-technology (LS & BT). The change will be effective for the December 2026 examination cycle onwards. Candidates planning to appear for the examination should consider this update while selecting their preparation strategy.

With the introduction of the new discipline, candidates should follow the revised syllabus while preparing for the examination. The updates syllabus is available in the CSIR Information Bulletin.

Candidates are advised to carefully go through the revised syllabus and understand the topics covered under Life Sciences & Bio-technology. The official update also provides a QR code through which candidates can access the revised syllabus. Aspirants should ensure that they refer to the latest syllabus rather than relying only on previous examination patterns or study material.